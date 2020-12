The Sue Sylvester “I am going to create” meme refuses to die – 24 of the best

If you’ve spent any time on the internet over the last week or so, you’ve no doubt encountered, or re-encountered, a meme featuring a screenshot from the 2010s television show Glee.

The meme in question began life in late June 2020, when Twitter user @elmotumbokon tweeted a screenshot of Glee antagonist Sue Sylvester alongside a very literal caption:

sue sylvester when she's going to create an environment that is so toxic pic.twitter.com/RWtsZFpRv6 — elmo🌿 (@elmotumbokon) June 28, 2020

The tweet inspired an onslaught of creative variations before dying down, however, it has now re-emerged stronger and funnier than ever.

To save you days of scrolling through Twitter, we’ve rounded up 24 of the best. Enjoy.

1.

The sun clocking out every day at 3 pm pic.twitter.com/fseKSEWTb3 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) November 24, 2020

2.

me every single second i’m on twitter pic.twitter.com/ofJW0llnUB — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) November 20, 2020

3.

Charles Dickens in 1843: pic.twitter.com/TVc0BYRBJM — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) November 28, 2020

4.

scottish people when they agree: pic.twitter.com/757BPzgsUy — Tom Scanlon (@TomScanlon) November 28, 2020

5.

When you’re a cow pic.twitter.com/sJsiDgBsFx — honest jabe (@jaynooch) November 28, 2020

6.

When I have been at a party for 20-30 minutes pic.twitter.com/oNhRtfxwLA — Sabina Meschke (@sabinameschke) July 1, 2020

7.

8.

old macdonald had a farm pic.twitter.com/v29NSGQ3yB — bob ross dicaprio (@TweetPotato314) July 2, 2020

9.

shakespeare writing all of his plays pic.twitter.com/Ge02ogduWo — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) November 28, 2020

10.

11.

restaurants creating outdoor dining spaces in the winter pic.twitter.com/aiTLCGZlpU — blackpilled santa claus (@abby___spinach) November 28, 2020

12.

Britney Spears in 2003 pic.twitter.com/YxSTcdBzsP — ❄️ Liam Maher ❄️ (@liam_maher_) June 29, 2020

13.

why did i make this pic.twitter.com/VovBUL7DPE — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 27, 2020

14.

15.

me, ever so naively, at the beginning of lockdown: pic.twitter.com/NhCR0GRUm5 — Rory h (@rorhor) June 30, 2020

16.

me every single day pic.twitter.com/O7nx11Q8CB — Reece on earth (pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)🎄⛄️ (@connolly_reece) November 28, 2020

17.

spent too much time on this pic.twitter.com/Vno88JI6SQ — Regional Expert (@SortaBad) November 28, 2020

18.

19.

ad breaks in 2007: pic.twitter.com/Bnh5ZsroKe — Dan Egg (@dan_egg) November 29, 2020

20.

my mom telling a story pic.twitter.com/nNjL0jyXY2 — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 27, 2020

21.

The President of Disney Channel pic.twitter.com/qx100mVmpq — AVAVAVAVAVADAM (@the_av_club__) November 24, 2020

22.

23.

think i’ve gone a bit off the deep end with this meme format pic.twitter.com/f4DVFwxvC9 — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) November 20, 2020

24.

READ MORE

This New Yorker cover went viral because it perfectly captured the spirit of 2020 for many people