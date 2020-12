Over on Reddit, a user with the catchy name u/651222 has shared this photo of one child’s maths schoolwork. We’re not sure what was going on with whoever wrote the question, but we’re with Myrah on this.

Who the heck is Susan?

As Patres-Gladio noted, “Myrah is fucking going places.”

Source r/funny Image Jerry Wang on Unsplash, r/funny