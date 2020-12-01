A minister claimed a Scotch egg is a substantial meal – 11 tasty takedowns

With just a couple of days to go before England’s lockdown gives way to a return to the tier system, the question of what is or isn’t a substantial meal is once again critical to whether tier-2 pubs can open.

In a conversation with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Environment Secretary – George Eustace – confirmed that a Scotch egg could be considered a substantial meal if it were provided via table service.

It clearly wasn’t that straightforward.

A source at 10 Downing Street stepped in to clear things up.

Twitter – and the papers – took the piss.

Paul Bassett Davies added these words of wisdom.

Nobody mention food shortages.

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Amie Johnson on Unsplash