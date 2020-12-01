A minister claimed a Scotch egg is a substantial meal – 11 tasty takedowns

With just a couple of days to go before England’s lockdown gives way to a return to the tier system, the question of what is or isn’t a substantial meal is once again critical to whether tier-2 pubs can open.

In a conversation with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Environment Secretary – George Eustace – confirmed that a Scotch egg could be considered a substantial meal if it were provided via table service.

It clearly wasn’t that straightforward.

Government by pub snack. 13/10: Robert Jenrick says a Cornish Pasty is not a substantial meal, unless served with chips and side salad. 30/11: George Eustice says a Scotch Egg is a substantial meal, as it can be served as a starter. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) November 30, 2020

A source at 10 Downing Street stepped in to clear things up.

Downing Street steps in to overrule Environment Secretary- a scotch egg is NOT a substantial meal https://t.co/v1bGuxfTIP interesting what the full power of the UK has to bother itself with. — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) November 30, 2020

This government has finally found its authority.

A sorting hat for pub food. https://t.co/IGakETB7q9 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 30, 2020

Twitter – and the papers – took the piss.

1.

STAR: A scotch egg please guv and 15 pints #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sIiQUTyCzq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2020

2.

Lo! take these ten scotch eggs and distribute them amongst the assembled, for truly they are a substantial meal pic.twitter.com/PZdJ7hPdQf — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) November 30, 2020

3.

in case you're wondering how the UK is doing during the pandemic, Number 10 is disagreeing with a minister over whether a Scotch egg is a substantial meal — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 30, 2020

4.

When I order a scotch egg and 10 pints pic.twitter.com/lWfnWoQL42 — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) November 30, 2020

5.

To me, a scotch egg is an amuse bouche….. pic.twitter.com/A8iKYtOggA — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 30, 2020

6.

"How did the Christmas tradition of eating a Scotch Egg in the pub start, daddy?" "Some crap about 'substantial meals', son. Now get 'em in" — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) November 30, 2020

7.

getting into training today for these new eating out rules by nibbling a scotch egg for four hours while downing 19 bottles of beer 👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 30, 2020

8.

Current rules are if you have a scotch egg you can sit in the pub all night and if you have a faberge egg you can go clubbing. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 30, 2020

9.

10.

KEEP YOUR BOOT ON THE THROAT OF THE BEAST CONTROL THE FISH AND BRING ME SIX PINTS OF STELLA AND A SCOTCH EGG NOW — Rob Jacques (@KnutCrosswords) November 30, 2020

11.

What if you don’t like scotch eggs — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 30, 2020

Paul Bassett Davies added these words of wisdom.

Any meal is a substantial meal if you’re hungry enough. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) November 30, 2020

Nobody mention food shortages.

