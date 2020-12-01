We don’t know whether to laugh or cry at these 17 brutal professional rejections

Even the most successful people have usually had a few stumbling blocks along the way. Consider the great Fred Astaire, about whom it was once said

Can’t sing. Can’t act. Balding. Can dance a little.

via Gfycat

It didn’t seem to do him any harm.

Over on Twitter, Dave Horwitz was musing on those crushing rejections, and he shared one of his own.

His tweet opened the floodgates.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2