Literally just 19 photos of dogs being dogs

Who doesn’t love dogs? In celebration of dogs simply just existing and bringing joy into our everyday lives, we’ve rounded up some of the best canines on the internet.

Please enjoy these 19 dogs being very good boys:

1.

My sister got a net to keep the dog in the back seat but she does not accept pic.twitter.com/LKFlOqBSBL — scythe holder (@metal_crab) September 7, 2020

2.

A month ago Dusty found half a pie in this bush, so every day until the end of time we must closely inspect the Magic Pie Bush. pic.twitter.com/XonAojEU12 — Chris Bramwell (@ChrisBramwell) January 9, 2018

3.

my dog’s best friend is a brick pic.twitter.com/AcWZM4JvZJ — ari (@aritsmo) May 30, 2018

4.

Today marks a year since I paid nearly £200 to be told my dog was faking struggling to breathe in order to be carried. pic.twitter.com/rGfBKz6FKF — Neva (@vnevah) September 6, 2018

5.

Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there w a big smile and winked at me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bQvW9j83uf — Shentaaa (@tay03100) September 4, 2020

6.

i heard a light knock on my door and went to answer it and it was my landlords’ dog bringing me a stick 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mXwcOsXi9Z — alanna (@alanna) April 15, 2020

7.

Took my dogs to take their yearly christmas photos. It’s really hard when you have one super photogenic dog and one dog having an existential crisis. pic.twitter.com/4gUyIsB5OJ — Laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019

8.

my mam meets this farmer on her walk who holds his dog's paw when cars/other dogs pass by I'm – pic.twitter.com/Zm201dN9tS — Sarah (@sarahrmoran) October 11, 2020

9.

My dog just posts up like he’s in the club judging ppl pic.twitter.com/7dECkhW7qY — BV🎞 (@whozbv) August 23, 2018

10.

My dog just got up to look in the mirror and do this…. pic.twitter.com/UOTA1dNmZ7 — esoteric (@8gnorant) February 5, 2018

11.

He was bored at the pub so we put squirrel videos on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/m74k2W2x2q — Dr Addy Lowe (@adriana_lowe) April 27, 2018

12.

my brother got a pikachu suit and my dog attacked him pic.twitter.com/QLZJeaLQgC — emily (@xmxlyq) March 7, 2019

13.

I went out of town for a few days and came home to my dog who seems to want to have a word with me about it. pic.twitter.com/cpXH6IFuhB — Max Miller (@ohhelloitsmax) March 19, 2018

14.

my dog made a huge mess and then had the audacity to just sit and chill while i cleaned it up i mean LOOK AT HIS LITTLE ARM pic.twitter.com/T8dJxxEYac — Audrey Rosenstein (@Audreyrosenstei) April 24, 2018

15.

Every time I'm in the shower my dog stares at me, worried, and he must assume I'm upset in here (because he hates baths) so he thinks if he drops his toy in that I'll feel better pic.twitter.com/xfIrRpPdtu — Rude (@badmoodrude) January 13, 2018

16.

If these pictures of my dog sneezing isn’t the funniest thing you’ve seen today I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/NC9mqX9oj3 — Jack Butcher (@jackbutcher_08) April 11, 2018

17.

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even😭❣️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — Libby Pincher (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

18.

LEFT MY DOG OUTSIDE FOR 30 MINUTES AND THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/0N03eiQFnW — candyce (@candycemegan) September 15, 2016

19.

Basically every time we eat dinner my dog starts bawling so we got her a chair so she could be included and she hasn’t cried since😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/EAabKOlY0F — Lindsay (@lrparkes13) December 29, 2018

