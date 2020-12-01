Literally just 19 photos of cats being cats

If you’ve ever owned a cat, you’ll no doubt know all about their peculiar quirks and diva-ish attitudes. You’ll also know that despite all their odd behaviour, it’s somehow impossible not to love the little furballs.

Anyway, here are 19 cats being very, very cat-like:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

READ MORE

Simply 13 funny dog (and cat) collars to make your day a little bit better

 