Literally just 19 photos of cats being cats

If you’ve ever owned a cat, you’ll no doubt know all about their peculiar quirks and diva-ish attitudes. You’ll also know that despite all their odd behaviour, it’s somehow impossible not to love the little furballs.

Anyway, here are 19 cats being very, very cat-like:

1.

doing laundry….one washcloth fell on the floor…. pic.twitter.com/asw57aJDGK — good and bad idiot (@focra) November 3, 2019

2.

The cats face LMAOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/eS8WLKhvNG — TЯACE (@scruched) November 29, 2020

3.

anyone else have trouble getting their cats to pose for their christmas card? pic.twitter.com/uLFBQZoZkw — Lana Miller (@lannmil) December 12, 2018

4.

I left the groceries for ONE MINUTE so I could pee and he took a bite out of every single tortilla. I hate him I hate him I hate him I hate him pic.twitter.com/bx4RFxGMwK — adriana la cerva’s ghost (@Catholic_Guilt_) November 23, 2019

5.

“I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera” pic.twitter.com/DDhP0OweoW — Space Cadet (@stluis_htx) July 22, 2019

6.

I spent like 2 fucking hours looking for my cat pic.twitter.com/pq6nCiOB0p — Eli ➐ (@eliimckenzie) August 4, 2016

7.

he has it all but it cost him everything pic.twitter.com/907flOinYh — jim time (@urvillageidiot) August 19, 2020

8.

I’m pet sitting. This is my friends cat checking me out for the first time pic.twitter.com/aW3GXjyf7K — eternal classic (@etrnl_classic) February 3, 2019

9.

Gave my cat some catnip and he's been laying like this for 2 hours pic.twitter.com/wZsG7qIXzR — YA BOY DANNY TANNER (@DannyTanner) June 29, 2016

10.

Asked mom why the cat keeps trying to dig in the couch. So I guess I’m making couch cushion forts with my cat on my day off. What in the actual hell 😅 pic.twitter.com/41oPeaF0kT — Waffle Daddy (@AlainaLucius) December 19, 2018

11.

12.

Trying to work with cats around can be challenging pic.twitter.com/Kvx7zU60ma — clarissa horowitz (@clarissaness) September 3, 2018

13.

Guys maintenance tried to visit my house today and only left this on the door I'm crying pic.twitter.com/bfFXHfFqCs — vanilla spice ✧˖° (@quiet_ellie) September 28, 2017

14.

1. how did he do this

2. why did he do this pic.twitter.com/iNIzvtezkc — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@elinmeat) December 21, 2017

15.

I give up. I’m just going to toss a couple more cats on here and call it good. pic.twitter.com/Pl5fDSFaHc — Michelle (@cloverjag) November 28, 2020

16.

she's been screaming at these water droplets for 3 fucking minutes get out of the shower you tiny moron pic.twitter.com/rEw8V6SLCw — kayla ♡ (@baz00per) January 11, 2017

17.

obsessed w these pics of my cat trying to eat fake grass pic.twitter.com/CsupUgV99B — cryoflower (@cryoflower) October 6, 2020

18.

They’re having a secret meeting pic.twitter.com/gILS1lnfD4 — 38RUE (@VAREUCHE) May 17, 2020

19.

The photojournalist's dilemma: save your girlfriend's pasta or get the shot of a lifetime? pic.twitter.com/ESBf56hvkV — Margaret Middleton (@magmidd) August 28, 2018

