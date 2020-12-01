14 advent calendar jokes to help get you into the Christmas spirit

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and what better way to celebrate than with these jokes about, well… the countdown to Christmas.

Here are 14 hillarious advent calendar jokes for you to unpack:

1.

I don’t have an advent calendar so I’m just opening cupboard doors and eating whatever’s in there — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) December 1, 2018

2.

Happy Advent! I hope you all got nice calendars. pic.twitter.com/u8V3MUNzyT — Tom Gauld (@tomgauld) December 1, 2020

3.

According to this advent calendar I'm eating, Christmas was 5 minutes ago. — Saucy Kensington (@Book_Krazy) December 9, 2015

4.

Really excited to open the first door on my advent colander tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/tXjHZH5CCZ — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) November 30, 2020

5.

Accidentally bought a Brexit #Advent calendar. Every time you open a door, another 5 slam in your face. — Oonagh (@Okeating) December 1, 2020

6.

I never get an advent calendar; I always make a real-life version at home by just opening a different cupboard every day. Today's treat: Cillit Bang — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) December 1, 2020

7.

The best advent calendar. EVER. pic.twitter.com/wXIHvHS7cZ — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) December 1, 2018

8.

An Advent Calendar for adults but behind every door is a different kind of anxiety medication — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 30, 2020

9.

Me: I'm excited to eat whatever is inside this advent calendar Wife: we don't have an advent calendar Me: *punching a hole in the drywall* mmm looks like more of that cotton candy — falala lallama (@LlamaInaTux) December 3, 2018

10.

me thinking me remembering

about opening my i ate all the

advent calendar chocolates inside

tomorrow it 2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/SssO9PGOwa — joe (@jxeker) November 30, 2020

11.

Create a life-sized Advent calendar this Christmas by knocking on a different door each day and asking for chocolate. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) December 1, 2019

12.

Not enjoying my Brexit advent calendar to be honest. 48% of the reviews said 'don't buy this it's just a box of angry scorpions' but 52% of the reviews said 'stop complaining about the scorpions' and now I'm covered in scorpions. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 2, 2018

13.

This is just the absolute worst advent calendar I’ve ever gotten pic.twitter.com/XTSFI5u1fr — maybe: clare (@clur19) December 4, 2019

14.

Advent calendars but instead of chocolate it’s a Panadol extra — d swizzle (@yurty_ahern085) December 2, 2019

READ MORE

Christmas cards to sum up 2020