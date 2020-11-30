This woman messing around with a wind turbine shadow has the perfect payoff
Here’s seven seconds well spent, a woman messing around with the shadow of a wind turbine and we thought it was good, but it ends even better.
People are hilarious… pic.twitter.com/XOHCv4G1fR
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 28, 2020
Didn’t see that coming.
I’ve been watching this way longer than I should be 🤣
— I’M CALM (@EllyIsALady) November 28, 2020
Thank you for this post, my first real laugh today 😂🤗
— Kathy Mulhall (@kmsmulhall) November 28, 2020
Cardio sure does take the wind out of you
— Brandy Bryant (@ComedyBrandyB) November 28, 2020
Source Twitter @BestVideosBest @RexChapman