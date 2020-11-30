This woman messing around with a wind turbine shadow has the perfect payoff

Here’s seven seconds well spent, a woman messing around with the shadow of a wind turbine and we thought it was good, but it ends even better.

Didn’t see that coming.

I’ve been watching this way longer than I should be 🤣 — I’M CALM (@EllyIsALady) November 28, 2020

Thank you for this post, my first real laugh today 😂🤗 — Kathy Mulhall (@kmsmulhall) November 28, 2020

Cardio sure does take the wind out of you — Brandy Bryant (@ComedyBrandyB) November 28, 2020

Source Twitter @BestVideosBest @RexChapman