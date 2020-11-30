This actor’s brilliant takedown of Laurence Fox might be the best yet

As you may well have seen by now, Laurence Fox has been boasting on Twitter about how he had a large lunch party despite coronavirus restrictions designed to help save lives.

There was no shortage of savage owns – 14 of which you can read here – but this might be the best takedown yet.

It’s from fellow actor Mark Dexter – who’s appeared in The Crown and Doctor Who and can currently be seen in Industry on BBC2 – and he had this tale to tell about Fox.

Wasn’t going to get involved with the Laurence Fox stuff, but now he’s bragging about putting my family at risk, I figure why not. I was once up against him for a US TV role – to play the son of James Fox’s character. As in, Laurence’s actual dad. I got it.#HugThat — Mark Dexter (@RealMarkDexter) November 30, 2020

Boom.

Whenever anybody says "burn" from now until the end of time, this is what will come into my mind. https://t.co/q71kd0IxLV — Russ (@RussInCheshire) November 30, 2020

And just in case you’re wondering about the role, we’re presuming it was in this, Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairy Tale, from 2003.

This is the second fourth-degree burn I’ve seen in the last five minutes. — London Titan (@LondonTitan) November 30, 2020

This was the other one: pic.twitter.com/CC1xnmVYjU — London Titan (@LondonTitan) November 30, 2020

