Laurence Fox’s boast of a large lunch party got him the backlash you’d expect – 14 savage owns

With just a few days left of England’s lockdown, resting actor and aspiring politician, Laurence Fox demonstrated the spirit that has powered the weekly anti-lockdown marches – selfishness.

The announcement wasn’t popular with the medical profession.

That's fine Laurence, if and when you and your friends get sick, we'll be here for you 24/7, 365 days a year. Because unlike you, we care about the health of other people. https://t.co/V0bLhTsPg3 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 29, 2020

When people like you exert your 'right' to break the law, Laurence, doctors like me care for more patients dying of Covid. Dying, often, because they're ill, elderly or vulnerable. They may have cancer or be on chemotherapy, for example. Their lives matter no less than yours. https://t.co/ef7l6srFzM — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 29, 2020

Laurence here stating, rather explicitly, that he cares neither to think of others or to use a single brain cell to note how all resources have limits. I wonder if he would celebrate the deaths of others if he can meet his friends. https://t.co/zGlnFalPQj — Dr Ben 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) November 29, 2020

In fact, it didn’t go down well with a lot of people.

This is such a pathetically selfish kick in the teeth to everyone working in the NHS, many of whom have lost colleagues to the virus. Shame on you Laurence. https://t.co/QvVIFbkqWo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2020

It turns out Laurence Fox is a selfish twat. Who'd have thought it? https://t.co/jKTv9Ml3si — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 29, 2020

Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and then we set fire to the house. Set fire to things. Protect your rights. If the fire service can't put all the fires out, then the fire service isn't fit for purpose. https://t.co/pKcjoh8ZBX — Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) November 29, 2020

So it turns out the pal of yours who said you were *and I quote* “an arsehole” was bang on correct. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 29, 2020



Fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off fuck off (1/800) https://t.co/O4Gi7obRrb — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) November 29, 2020

Strong 'I have friends – you just don't know them' vibes about this. https://t.co/ZULDow79b3 — Nick (@SharlandNM) November 29, 2020

