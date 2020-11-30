The joyful takedown of this anti-masker went viral because it’s sheer perfection

A late contender for comeback of the year comes courtesy of this exchange Twitter which went wildly viral today because it’s just so good.

It begins with an anti-masker who suggests it really isn’t a good idea to wear a mask to help stop the spread of Covid-19 because, well, best have a read for yourself.

Boom!

If only life always worked out as beautifully as this.

And just a few of the people who were sharing it today, making everyone’s lives just that little bit better.

2020 in a nutshell right here. pic.twitter.com/jZvMGK9Jlt — Pete Deveson (@PeteDeveson) November 30, 2020

I like to call this one "The persistence of stupidity" pic.twitter.com/Go0tQchr05 — David Ziggy Greene (S&H illustrated reports) (@SaHreports) November 30, 2020

On the bright side they no longer have to worry about mask death pic.twitter.com/8uCP2eOW7z — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 30, 2020

And the exchange didn’t end there, it turned out.

Source Twitter @rcantelo Image Pexels