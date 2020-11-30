Comedian Seán Burke is the man who brought us this hilarious and absolutely not safe for work mask advice.

People who wear face masks incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/hr02KucBFJ — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 17, 2020

He also made this far too relatable sketch about McDonald’s.

McDonald’s staff preparing to reopen pic.twitter.com/Er0qaQF3Oq — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) May 20, 2020

Now, he’s ventured into the world of film, with what we really hope will be the first in a long series.

It contains spoilers for Se7en, but you’ve had since 1995 to watch it, and there’s a popular meme about this scene, so get over yourself.

If Charlie Chaplin Made 'Se7en' (Spoilers) pic.twitter.com/PoJvKaylB4 — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) November 27, 2020

The director’s cut.

Twitter, quite rightly, appreciated Seán’s work.

This is brilliant — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 27, 2020

Well this is frankly spectacular and I genuinely hope Seán does this on the regular. https://t.co/FmL3v9lMzk — Matthew Stogdon (@stoghz) November 27, 2020

This is so good https://t.co/UfEdrp8Tc7 — Scott Forsyth (@scottoland) November 27, 2020

This is truly the most insane thing I’ve seen you do. I applaud it — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 27, 2020

That is just perfect. — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) November 27, 2020

We’re now waiting to see if he takes up Seán Oh Boyle‘s suggestion.

Also I demand a Three Stooges version of the Usual Suspects — Seán Oh Boyle (@SeanOhBoyle) November 27, 2020

“Who’s on First?” “Keyser Soze.”

