‘If Charlie Chaplin Made Se7en’

Comedian Seán Burke is the man who brought us this hilarious and absolutely not safe for work mask advice.

He also made this far too relatable sketch about McDonald’s.

Now, he’s ventured into the world of film, with what we really hope will be the first in a long series.

It contains spoilers for Se7en, but you’ve had since 1995 to watch it, and there’s a popular meme about this scene, so get over yourself.

The director’s cut.

Twitter, quite rightly, appreciated Seán’s work.

We’re now waiting to see if he takes up Seán Oh Boyle‘s suggestion.

Who’s on First?” “Keyser Soze.

Source Seán Burke Image Screengrab