Gary Lineker’s always owning Piers Morgan on Twitter – 9 golden greats

Many happy returns to Gary Lineker who turned 60 – 60! – today. If we look half as good as Lineker when we’re 60, well, anyway.

The former England footballer has added several strings to his bow since hanging up his boots, like presenting Match of the Day and selling Walker’s crisps, for instance. He’s also become rather adept at owning Piers Morgan on Twitter and here are 9 of our very favourites.

1. On Piers Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet

The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/kHPDu2orCm — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020

2. On cricketing insults

Interesting to see Ian Chappell so outraged & offended by Aussies sledging Poms.

This is the same Ian Chappell who when I politely said hello to him in Melbourne, responded by calling me a ‘dickhead’. https://t.co/iPrtxsyddM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2019

Cue Lineker.

To be fair to him, that’s not sledging, that’s just an honest observation. https://t.co/tXFGLf2ycZ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2019

3. On playing for England

Remind me again how many international trophies or English league titles you won in your glittering career? https://t.co/RaNaFB7A0X — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2018

None, but I shat on the pitch at a World Cup once. How many people can say that? https://t.co/mTNiiUJJdk — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018

4. On family

Families fall out. It’s hard enough without the whole world judging & haranguing you. Yes, the Royal family is a weird concept. A strange job that brings absurd entitlement, but they’re still human beings with foibles and feelings. Meanwhile Australia is on fire and war threatens — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 10 January 2020

So naturally Morgan joined in and it went from there.

BREAKING: Lineker brands Royal Family ‘weird’ & ‘absurd’ whilst saying we should be mindful of their feelings… https://t.co/ezKsNiAodM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 10 January 2020

The concept of having a Royal family, not the family itself. Twist it anyway you like, Tubs. Once a tabloid editor, always a tabloid editor. 🙄 https://t.co/tdUCWtb5pi — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 10 January 2020

I don’t want to damage your knighthood ambitions, Jugs, but speaking as a former editor (who loves tabloids), you said ‘the Royal family’ not ‘a Royal family’ so your ‘weird’ & ‘absurd’ dig was clearly aimed at THIS Royal family. Unless you want to admit to being illiterate? https://t.co/Lh96fzQGu4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 10 January 2020

I don’t have any knighthood ambitions. You’re obsession with these two people is most certainly weird. https://t.co/X9mmbsvr9p — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 10 January 2020

Finally you’re right about something. https://t.co/nbRvlet9tk — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 10 January 2020

5. On footballers diving (or not)

Stop defending the indefensible. https://t.co/4VGUUVRSnR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 7, 2018

6. On ‘hacking’

Monday blues? Here’s a video of a goat playing with a dog that might cheer you up. https://t.co/lnon62A9U9 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 30, 2018

Fabulous.

This is like watching @Lord_Sugar & @GaryLineker trying to keep up with me on Twitter. https://t.co/gwUgJFfs7z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 31, 2018

With your jowls, you resemble the dog more than the goat. https://t.co/cEtcUT6v3T — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 31, 2018

To be fair, the dog's actually trying to tackle Messi, so any comparison with you is obviously flawed. https://t.co/j1d6zc2AH4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 31, 2018

Correct, never hacked anyone. Another lovely ball across the 6 yard box, cheers. https://t.co/VetMz2TECQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 31, 2018

7. On playing for England (part two)

The feeling when scoring for your country in World Cup Quarter Finals is indescribable. Come On England. https://t.co/RvP78G0Ibz — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

Love all these #humblebrag posts, Jugs. Do you have any videos of you scoring in a European Championship or World Cup Final? https://t.co/91BSTt1V7t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2018

Haven’t played in one, sadly. Got a World semi-final one ready if England make it. Looking forward to your video scoring for Harlow College 3rd XI. https://t.co/NKngIfVHwQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

8. On nuclear weapons

Seems a lot of folk like the idea of nuclear war. Can’t see the positives, personally. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 2, 2017

If you commit £150 billion of taxpayer money to a nuclear defence, you must be prepared to use it. No? https://t.co/hmM5fFyXCK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2017

Yeah, it would be a complete waste of money if we don’t kill millions and destroy the planet. https://t.co/q5QC31Fvx3 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 2, 2017

9. And finally, the time Piers Morgan tweeted a photo of himself with Gary Lineker’s then wife, Danielle Bux.

“@piersmorgan: Hi Jugs @GaryLineker – all under control here. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/BbzltTMwk0” < Closest she’s been to a dick for a while — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2014

@GaryLineker certainly of that size. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2014