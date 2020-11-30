Covidiot takedown of the day

The latest in our occasional series of covidiots being put exactly where they belong comes this.

It was shared on Reddit by beerbellygone who said: ‘Yes, sit down, please.’

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘2020: The year millions of people who’s never worked in health care instantly became medical experts.’ HardPawns ‘Fucking telling an actual goddamn nurse to “do their homework”.’ Skyaboo- ‘So, someone who didn’t do their homework, is telling other people to do their homework, what a surprise.’ dudemykar

Similar but different was this, another glorious covidiot takedown, a few days back.

Source Reddit u/beerbellygone