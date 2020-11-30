Simply 11 clinical takedowns of a Tory MP’s idea for saving the NHS

With the full weight of his zero years of experience running the Health Department, Tory backbencher John Redwood came up with this brilliant solution to the problem of dealing with non-coronavirus-related health needs.

The tweet drew this reaction from James O’Brien.

This is why.

The NHS is short of nearly 40k nurses and 10k doctors, John. Without staff, Nightingales are empty warehouse spaces. So where, exactly, do you suggest the staff come from? We're already flat out, working our hearts out. But we cannot be in two places at once. https://t.co/seYIAtpo94 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 29, 2020

It was a recurring theme in these unequivocal takedowns.

1.

Because we don't have enough trained staff due to 10 years of you underfunding the NHS, you fucking simpleton. https://t.co/hSNANjxjel — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 29, 2020

2.

Brilliant idea John. One minor point – could you just clarify whether it's the Nightingale hospitals or the ordinary ones that can run without any medical staff? https://t.co/VUzFiJEh48 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 29, 2020

3.

Because, you thick as pigshit haunted pencil of a man, you can’t just magic up the staff to manage these White Elephant Nightingale Hospitals that masquerade (in England) as fully functional acute sites. https://t.co/J2KOQ0mcei — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) November 29, 2020

4.

And staff the hospitals with highly trained British fish. https://t.co/oczXT4EMuz — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 29, 2020

5.

Good idea! Now, just remind me where we left that special machine that can give 12,000 new doctors their entire 7 years of medical training before Christmas. I'm sure you have one, or you wouldn't have written anything so stupid. https://t.co/Tru7KPQuOT — Russ (@RussInCheshire) November 29, 2020

6.

Because

There

Aren’t

Enough

NURSES!

😱 https://t.co/ZNjCH0M3Sb — Adrian Schiller (@Grumbletwat) November 29, 2020

7.

If John was in charge he'd simply lay thousands of nurse eggs on the river bed, then fertilise them, and in a few weeks they'd all be bustling round the Nightingale hospitals with bedpans https://t.co/ZB1QkOPTRW — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) November 29, 2020

8.

Yes and when poor people run out of money they should just go to the cashpoint and withdraw some more, am I right John https://t.co/BCkUMX2WQb — Tracy King (@tkingdot) November 29, 2020

9.

Why not inject £12 billion into the #NHS & poople who know what they're doing, rather than 'spaff it up the wall' on profit-motivated corporations & Tory MP's mates? https://t.co/zaPr5MXWqd — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) November 29, 2020

10.

Well John. You see, they need trained staff. https://t.co/SSupzWv1Wt — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 29, 2020

11.

It’s staggering that an MP (of 33 years) can be this ignorant about the vast, desperate shortfall in NHS staffing. (Exacerbated by his own party) Redwood sets a high bar for stupidity but here he clears it with ease. Who will tell him how his beloved Brexit affects the situation https://t.co/hMcoi8eV0w — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 29, 2020

Based on Redwood logic, we should all do this.

Taking a lead out of John Redwood book, I have the following advice for those wishing to win the lottery.

Just pick the 6 winning numbers and , hey presto, you win the lottery!

You’re fucking welcome — Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) November 29, 2020

Since there’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of Redwood’s time as Secretary of State for Wales, here’s a bonus video.

Couldn’t wing the Welsh national anthem – can’t wing saving the NHS.

