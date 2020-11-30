Andrew Cotter’s done another video with Olive and Mabel and everyone’s day just got a bit better
You’ll be familiar by now with the fabulous videos sports commentator Andrew Cotter does with his dogs Olive and Mabel (they’ve got a book out, don’t you know).
And the good news he’s done another one.
An eight year long quest for food. pic.twitter.com/DPElNzVsFt
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) November 29, 2020
And just in case you missed the one before this, it was particularly special.
All I can offer at this time is more dog nonsense. pic.twitter.com/NiUMbVxUjG
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 31, 2020
Follow @MrAndrewCotter on Twitter over here.
READ MORE
This woman messing around with a wind turbine shadow has the perfect payoff
Source @MrAndrewCotter