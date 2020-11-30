Andrew Cotter’s done another video with Olive and Mabel and everyone’s day just got a bit better

You’ll be familiar by now with the fabulous videos sports commentator Andrew Cotter does with his dogs Olive and Mabel (they’ve got a book out, don’t you know).

And the good news he’s done another one.

And just in case you missed the one before this, it was particularly special.

Source @MrAndrewCotter