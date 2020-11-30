A man audited his Quality Street tin and it’s started a huge online debate

It’s that time of the year again and amidst all of the changes brought on by Covid-19, it’s strangely comforting to see that one festive traditions remains the same: Brits debating the contents of their Quality Street tins.

Stephen Hull, head of digital at ITV News, decided to get all statistical with his tin and in the process stirred up a decades-old debate on Twitter.

Needless to say, people had thoughts…

Stephen’s investigation also inspired others to take a look at their own tins and report back with the results:

 

When Quality Street inevitably began trending on Twitter, the debate moved into more controversial territories, like the size and design of the tin…

To end on a less contentious note, enjoy this short tale:

