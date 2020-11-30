A man audited his Quality Street tin and it’s started a huge online debate

It’s that time of the year again and amidst all of the changes brought on by Covid-19, it’s strangely comforting to see that one festive traditions remains the same: Brits debating the contents of their Quality Street tins.

Stephen Hull, head of digital at ITV News, decided to get all statistical with his tin and in the process stirred up a decades-old debate on Twitter.

Bit of spare time on my hands today so I audited the unopened Quality Street tin. Just 4 purples (4.7%) and yet a massive 11 (12.9%) orange ones. Another blow for 2020. Who do I complain to? #inequalitystreet pic.twitter.com/8cDu6yDbcP — Stephen Hull (@stephenbhull) November 29, 2020

Needless to say, people had thoughts…

The worst thing about Quality Street is they put both a toffee penny and toffee finger in there – there’s no need for both. Also, only 4 each of the two best flavours, the purple one and the green Noisette triangle? Outrageous. https://t.co/sMxQa6Oqu3 — Tits McGee (@Scientits) November 30, 2020

The fact that bloke only got 4 triangles in his tin of quality street is criminal. This is how it should be. pic.twitter.com/K1QbxlQNR8 — 1010011010 (@OJR94) November 30, 2020

Confirmation of what we’ve always known in our hearts. https://t.co/f7969UmiED — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) November 30, 2020

Stephen’s investigation also inspired others to take a look at their own tins and report back with the results:

Just done the same, to check consumer variance. I have 7.5% purple and 11.9%. Interesting, but seeing as I don’t like nuts, I’m happy with the ratios myself. pic.twitter.com/mJSoFZylZN — Chris Tate-Davies (@tatedavies) November 30, 2020

Thia was what was in two large tubs. No one single brownie chocolate in either tub, just to add insult to injury. pic.twitter.com/yTDSGSzaUa — Joanna Wick, but with lapsos (@gabrielleleigh9) November 30, 2020

Hubby's obviously busy today – decided to see if there was equal quantities in the quality street pic.twitter.com/wObhY3lLPB — Michelle Tate-Davies (@ChellTateDavies) November 30, 2020

When Quality Street inevitably began trending on Twitter, the debate moved into more controversial territories, like the size and design of the tin…

The reducing size of the quality street tin #AwfullyBritishChristmasPetPeeves pic.twitter.com/3FKIA6aL92 — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) November 29, 2020

Quality Street was always better in tins like this, they told a #story and when the chocolates and toffees were consumed, they made ideal sewing boxes for needles, pins, thread and buttons! Please bring them back @QualityStreetUK pic.twitter.com/wAW2OWTJd9 — Elsa (@ElsaMc1878) November 30, 2020

To end on a less contentious note, enjoy this short tale:

When my girlfriend first came to stay at my parents house for Christmas, she found an open tin of quality street. My family apologized that it had been picked clean of all the good ones – but it turns out that she loved all the ones we all hated. We were married the next year. — Stanthorpe (@Stanthorpe3) November 30, 2020

