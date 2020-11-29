Ocean Spray’s new holiday season cranberry sauce ad is marketing done right
The cranberry processing brand, Ocean Spray, has had some pretty effective free advertising recently, alongside Fleetwood Mac in @420doggface208’s viral TikTok.
@420doggface208
Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9
In the spirit of ‘If it ain’t broke …’ they’ve decided to stick with TikTok for their 2020 holiday season cranberry sauce advert – released in time for Thanksgiving, but relevant to the Christmas season too.
@oceanspray
Hey, can you pass the cranberry sauce?? (via @blondgoblin )
Created by and featuring musician and TikToker, John Moon, it’s certainly nothing like any mainstream ad campaign we’ve ever seen – and it’s very funny.
NOBODY WANTS YOUR HOMEMADE CRANBERRY SAUCE @OceanSprayInc #cranberrysauce pic.twitter.com/zTf69HUceL
— john moon (@blondgoblin) November 25, 2020
Twitter was very much on board.
s/o to ocean spray for giving this the green light pic.twitter.com/kM3TgCc4M2
— Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) November 26, 2020
100K likes and a half million views (and rising) https://t.co/eX93ojhC0P
— Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) November 27, 2020
Ocean spray: the 2020 hero we didn’t know we needed https://t.co/cWtySVA5Rl
— Nellie Maher (@nelliemaher) November 26, 2020
I am pissing my pants at this 😂 https://t.co/RkFHop3Qbs
— Phil Bourque (@pbourque29) November 26, 2020
feeling personally attacked rn https://t.co/b9dhDIeBE7
— Ryan Block (@ryan) November 26, 2020
Finally, Ocean Spray, who make the canned cranberry sauce from the ad and sell fresh cranberries for people to make their own version, had this canny* comment.
*Pun intended, just not very good.
Tbh… we like both 😳 https://t.co/JZaxab11Pj
— Ocean Spray (@OceanSprayInc) November 26, 2020
