Ocean Spray’s new holiday season cranberry sauce ad is marketing done right

The cranberry processing brand, Ocean Spray, has had some pretty effective free advertising recently, alongside Fleetwood Mac in @420doggface208’s viral TikTok.

In the spirit of ‘If it ain’t broke …’ they’ve decided to stick with TikTok for their 2020 holiday season cranberry sauce advert – released in time for Thanksgiving, but relevant to the Christmas season too.

Created by and featuring musician and TikToker, John Moon, it’s certainly nothing like any mainstream ad campaign we’ve ever seen – and it’s very funny.

Twitter was very much on board.

s/o to ocean spray for giving this the green light pic.twitter.com/kM3TgCc4M2 — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) November 26, 2020

100K likes and a half million views (and rising) https://t.co/eX93ojhC0P — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) November 27, 2020

Ocean spray: the 2020 hero we didn’t know we needed https://t.co/cWtySVA5Rl — Nellie Maher (@nelliemaher) November 26, 2020

I am pissing my pants at this 😂 https://t.co/RkFHop3Qbs — Phil Bourque (@pbourque29) November 26, 2020

feeling personally attacked rn https://t.co/b9dhDIeBE7 — Ryan Block (@ryan) November 26, 2020

Finally, Ocean Spray, who make the canned cranberry sauce from the ad and sell fresh cranberries for people to make their own version, had this canny* comment.

*Pun intended, just not very good.

Tbh… we like both 😳 https://t.co/JZaxab11Pj — Ocean Spray (@OceanSprayInc) November 26, 2020

