Ocean Spray’s new holiday season cranberry sauce ad is marketing done right

The cranberry processing brand, Ocean Spray, has had some pretty effective free advertising recently, alongside Fleetwood Mac in @420doggface208’s viral TikTok.

In the spirit of ‘If it ain’t broke …’ they’ve decided to stick with TikTok for their 2020 holiday season cranberry sauce advert – released in time for Thanksgiving, but relevant to the Christmas season too.

Created by and featuring musician and TikToker, John Moon, it’s certainly nothing like any mainstream ad campaign we’ve ever seen – and it’s very funny.

Twitter was very much on board.

Finally, Ocean Spray, who make the canned cranberry sauce from the ad and sell fresh cranberries for people to make their own version, had this canny* comment.

*Pun intended, just not very good.

Source Ocean Spray Image Screengrab