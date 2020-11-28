‘My First Presidency™’
There was no shortage of fun to be had with Donald Trump’s tiny table and his comedy rant at a journalist who dared to ask him a question.
Now that memorable White House appearance has been captured as a children’s toy and it went viral after it was shared by Jennifer Harris – @jwharris – over on Twitter.
Perfect! Stick it on the Christmas list with this one.
Source Twitter @jwharris