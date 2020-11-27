This doctor’s tale of ‘curing’ an anti-vaxxer’s ignorance is simply glorious

Hopes for an imminent Covid vaccine have brought into focus once again the small but vocal minority of people who refuse to have vaccinations.

We mention this because over on Reddit, doctors and other medical professionals were asked to share their stories of anti-vaxxer parents.

And this tale of how an anti-vaxxer was ‘cured’ of er ignorance is a fabulous read. And so unexpected we had to read it twice to get it.

‘I was not expecting this to happen,’ said Bappinator who shared it.

Boom.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

‘We have found the cure to anti-vaxxers.’ artisticgamer92 ‘This probably ties in to the research that says that COVID-19 deniers are more likely to wear PPE if the issue is related to them as though the virus were an “enemy” and it was the military recommending they wear masks to protect America’s “security”.’ StoppableHulk ‘How dare you use my own spells against me, Potter!’ ctjury ‘Sectumsempra!’ ConfusedAllTime

Source Reddit u/Bappinator