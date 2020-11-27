These ’40 greatest ’70s household dangers’ are a mildly terrifying nostalgic treat

The good people of @memorialdevice – ‘the best band you’ve never heard’ – over on Twitter have come up with a list

The MD guide to the 40 greatest 70s household dangers. In order. Number 40 A car battery permanently on charge. On the kitchen table. Sparking and giving off fumes that made the dog wobble. And leaking sulphuric acid. pic.twitter.com/WCoypFmbge — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 39 The sixpence in the Christmas pudding. Chipped teeth, emergency deployment of the Heimlich maneuver and various nasty conditions caused by ‘retrieving’ the accidentally swallowed coin. pic.twitter.com/UTLprVUNQi — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 38 Dental mayhem. Fillings ragged out with a rogue Toffo. Lose teeth removed with a bit of string and a door handle. pic.twitter.com/LsvgD1YEz9 — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 37 KILLER STOOLS!https://t.co/TukghGGzSK — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 36 Darts. Leathally sharp heavy brass projectiles + evil cousins juiced up on e-numbers do not a good combination make. pic.twitter.com/DMOcwu7rCr — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 35 Piles. Sitting on anything cold definitely gave you piles. Everything in the 70s was cold. hence, chalfonts galore. Led to Johnny Giles being the most famous name in 70s football. pic.twitter.com/ECzFIlGmgi — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 34 The pogo stick. Slightly tipsy, excitable, tubby aunties + shiny lino floor = a mouthful of formica worktop. pic.twitter.com/iIf6UjmxaP — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 33 Missing the Rawlplug with the screw. Everything was loose and eventually fell down in the 70s. Amusing when the clock fell on the dog. Less so when the kitchen crockery cupboard fell down in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/Qah6BRBqkA — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 32 Fatal floor. YOU MIGHT AS WELL SET A MANTRAP!https://t.co/H8WNVkfy8L — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 31 Platform shoes. Ankle breakers. pic.twitter.com/ZwP1LenZAP — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 29 The Ronco Trimcomb – The Family Barber. ‘Save on expensive barber bills’. Ripped hair out by the roots. pic.twitter.com/HhVFWRFgo7 — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 28 The cunning foil fuse in the plug replacement pic.twitter.com/59myCRoJuj — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 27 The rusty Slinky. Tetanus in a box. pic.twitter.com/CUmIfXUr3l — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 26 A crossbow. Bought on HP from the Kays Catalogue. Weaponry on HP for the masses. pic.twitter.com/ew8ERcw0tj — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 25 Scholls. The always available weapon. pic.twitter.com/ZhpjPEHxwN — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 24 The Paraffin Heater. pic.twitter.com/kb517Kq0CM — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020

Number 23 ‘Mushroom’ foraging. Great fun out in the open. Tasted a bit funny with the chips but went down OK. Followed by an evening of family vomiting, diarrhea and terrifying hallucinations. pic.twitter.com/I6Kn4OqS2q — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) November 6, 2020