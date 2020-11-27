Our 12 favourite reactions to the PM’s dramatic ‘Your tier is not your destiny’ statement

If you live in England you’ll be aware, by now, of the strengthened tier into which your area will emerge from lockdown.

The decision will have been the result of complex calculations based on the R number, percentage of cases per 100,000 population and whether or not your local politicians argued with the government.

Boris Johnson explained it all in a briefing, using his customary flowery language.

“Your tier is not your destiny – every area has the means of escape” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “the allocation of tiers will be reviewed every 14 days, starting on the 16th December”https://t.co/2T612JWzzM pic.twitter.com/KzILqQH6X9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 26, 2020

It wasn’t the helpful phrase he might have imagined.

'Your Tier is not your destiny'. I really wish @BorisJohnson would just stop it with this patronising guff. My constituents have been in local lockdown since July and you still haven't explained to them the actual criteria for going into Tier 3 and how we can leave Tier 3. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) November 26, 2020

We gathered our favourite reactions.

1.

Hi, Boris Johnson here, you may remember me from such classics as ‘the drumming hooves of the cavalry’ and ‘squeeze the disease’. I’m now proud to introduce ‘your tier is not your destiny’.#DailyBriefing #Lockdown3 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 26, 2020

2.

I swear Johnson's COVID tackling strategy is based on an escape room he once did on a stag do. https://t.co/J0rv9WZ4iA — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 26, 2020

3.

Each Tier will send one boy and one girl to a specially designed arena and… https://t.co/0vVPxfCVfH — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) November 26, 2020

4.

He's just quoting Star Wars now… https://t.co/FPA3Gnzn1e — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) November 26, 2020

5.

It's beginning to sound like some kind of dystopian game show…. https://t.co/8V3VQO8jSZ — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) November 26, 2020

6.

your tier is not your density… destiny pic.twitter.com/byuKp078V3 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 26, 2020

7.

Look forward to reading this quote as a tattoo someday <3 https://t.co/9w9yXPzTJ4 — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) November 26, 2020

8.

Gone a bit Dungeon Master here. https://t.co/kbaqULYm1N — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) November 26, 2020

9.

10.

Tier of Destiny was the name of my college indie rock band. https://t.co/3AXlWBO9GP — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) November 26, 2020

11.

why is boris johnson talking like an influencer on the gram https://t.co/hfq5yAxHvU — Kate Flood (@KateFlood) November 26, 2020

12.

Boris Johnson’s latest ridiculous saying is ‘Your tier is not your destiny.’ He’s about a week away from telling us to ‘Live, Laugh, Love’, isn’t he. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 26, 2020

As we’ve seen so often, the PM’s optimism wasn’t exactly echoed by the experts.

Unfortunately, just after the PM said this, Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, said Tier 2 would only hold infections level, and Tier 1 would see them go up. That rather suggests if you’re in Tier 2, it is your destiny – at least until the Spring. https://t.co/g4sPI2UNLR — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) November 26, 2020

In this case, Johnson’s claim was followed by the science.

