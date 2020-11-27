Finally – an explanation of those confusing Christmas coronavirus rules

All four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed on a strategy for the Christmas period, resulting in a distinct loosening of the rules.

As is so often the case, however, what is and isn’t allowed is a little sketchy – which is where this little sketch comes in.

The very funny Larry and Paul have the answers – but what the questions are is anybody’s guess.

BREAKING NEWS: The latest #RealDailyBriefing from the actual UK Government. Important stuff. Please RT to everyone. Latest updates on #Christmas arrangements, the #SpendingReview and #PritiPatel. pic.twitter.com/jXURS9EuOp — ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) November 25, 2020

Let’s go over that …

“Delighted that the virus has agreed to take five days off.” “Using the words ‘Let me be clear’ for the millionth time today.” “A Christmas bubble is one bubble, or two bubbles if one is a support bubble. Bubbles remain within tiers, unless tiers trump bubbles.“

Here are some of the many messages of praise that have winged their way to Larry and Paul.

Laughter. Short pause. Back to crying. https://t.co/qOhpFvG0dI — Four Seasons Total Copy (@HayesThompson) November 26, 2020

Love these guys, they've nailed it here https://t.co/ZQfChfaiRN — FTrix #RTTG #FBPE #3point5Percent #ToriesOut (@cannotpleaseall) November 27, 2020

So painful to watch 🙈 https://t.co/Tdu5xdkjCp — james crabtree (@jamescrabtree) November 26, 2020

Finally, Four Seasons Total Copy summed up the effect of the sketch on the viewers.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab