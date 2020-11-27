Facepalm of the week – no question – goes to this, shared by Redditor lemonsarethekey who says: ‘I can’t stop laughing at this. I have no words.’

And you’ll see why.

And it got people admitting when they did something similar.

‘I am afraid to admit I did something rather similar to this once. We had just moved into a house with a gas stove (first one of my life), we lost power but wanted some coffee. No problem, I thought, I’ll just fire up the propane grill and use the little side burner. It was months later before I realized how stupid that was.’ MBisme

‘I washed my clothes in fabric softener for months before my mom came to visit and asked for detergent. I thought she was losing it because it was right in front of her face! It wasn’t. We all have our shining moments.’ jackiedub105

‘It’s funny until I realize i would probably do the same thing.’ Chubalicous

Although this person had a suggestion.

‘A lot of gas ranges shutoff completely with loss of power. You can’t easily just light it with a match. I had one in my old house that was like that. I’m sure if you’re handy enough there’s probably a way to bypass it, but in the dark is probably not the easiest time to figure that out. So this may not be as much of a face palm as you think.’ Flaconfly

Nope, not buying it.

