Simply 14 of our favourite funny reactions to the 3-tier coronavirus rules

If you live in England, you’ll be emerging from lockdown next week, only to be plunged back into the three-tier system – now with added harshness.

Whatever tier you’re in, you’ve probably noticed that the system isn’t as straightforward as it could be, and there’s been a lot of talk about it on Twitter.

We rather liked these tweets.

1.

If unsure what the tiers mean are then read below : Tier 1 – Pints

Tier 2 – Pints with chips

Tier 3 – No Pints — Mark Hayes (@northernpromise) November 26, 2020

2.

Live scenes as regions in Tier 3 each begin selecting two candidates to go out and source food: pic.twitter.com/VbaRjBrOIu — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 27, 2020

3.

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3 pic.twitter.com/XQnnuXeisa — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 26, 2020

4.

It might be helpful to re-categorise the Tier system in terms of their usefulness to the Government

Tier 1: Nice, quiet, loyal and affluent.

Tier 2: Hmmm, pockets of resistance but overall compliant. Won’t stick their necks out too much.

Tier 3: Frisky. Troublemakers. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 26, 2020

5.

When you remember lockdown ends next week but then you realise you’re in tier 3. pic.twitter.com/odz5r6GWbL — Daniel Tom Clark (@Clark1995Clark) November 26, 2020

6.

Tier 1 / Tier 2 / Tier 3 pic.twitter.com/JupSCzQV1h — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) November 26, 2020

7.