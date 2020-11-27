Simply 14 of our favourite funny reactions to the 3-tier coronavirus rules
If you live in England, you’ll be emerging from lockdown next week, only to be plunged back into the three-tier system – now with added harshness.
Whatever tier you’re in, you’ve probably noticed that the system isn’t as straightforward as it could be, and there’s been a lot of talk about it on Twitter.
We rather liked these tweets.
1.
If unsure what the tiers mean are then read below :
Tier 1 – Pints
Tier 2 – Pints with chips
Tier 3 – No Pints
— Mark Hayes (@northernpromise) November 26, 2020
2.
Live scenes as regions in Tier 3 each begin selecting two candidates to go out and source food: pic.twitter.com/VbaRjBrOIu
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 27, 2020
3.
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3 pic.twitter.com/XQnnuXeisa
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 26, 2020
4.
It might be helpful to re-categorise the Tier system in terms of their usefulness to the Government
Tier 1: Nice, quiet, loyal and affluent.
Tier 2: Hmmm, pockets of resistance but overall compliant. Won’t stick their necks out too much.
Tier 3: Frisky. Troublemakers.
— Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 26, 2020
5.
When you remember lockdown ends next week but then you realise you’re in tier 3. pic.twitter.com/odz5r6GWbL
— Daniel Tom Clark (@Clark1995Clark) November 26, 2020
6.
Tier 1 / Tier 2 / Tier 3 pic.twitter.com/JupSCzQV1h
— Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) November 26, 2020
7.
Titian explains the three tier system
Tier 1 Rule of 6 applies (but mythical beings exempted) Controlled cavorting in outside areas permitted.
Tier 2 Socially distanced contact in public places. Children exempt.
Tier 3 Perpetual woe. pic.twitter.com/r0TItGPurG
— Dame VictoriaG Esq (MPhil (failed)) (@ancientnmodern) November 27, 2020