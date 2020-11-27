Downing Street wanted Oxford’s Covid vaccine to have a UK flag on it – 17 favourite responses

It’s been reported by the Huffington Post that Downing Street wanted the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University to be labelled with the Union flag.

Exclusive: No.10 ‘Demanded UK Flag Be Printed On Oxford Vaccine Doses’https://t.co/bW0JWeMopf — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 27, 2020

Here’s a little bit of what the HuffPost reported (you can read the whole story here).

‘No 10′s newly-formed “Union unit”, tasked with fighting calls for Scottish independence and other campaigns to break up the UK, wanted injection kits to bear the flag. ‘It asked the government’s vaccine task force to insist manufacturers of the vaccine – developed by Britain’s top university alongside pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca – use the UK flag. ‘No 10 said there were no plans for the Union Jack to be on doses, but did not deny that the request – said by insiders to have strong backing from health secretary Matt Hancock and business secretary Alok Sharma – had been made.’

And here are all our favourite things people said about that.

OK guys. The Oxford Vaccine has arrived. pic.twitter.com/nWYKgRtA4l — Neil Scully (@neilscully) November 27, 2020

"We just want a vaccine"

"MAKE IT PATRIOTIC"

"Why"

"CALL IT FREEDOM SAUCE"

"please just the vaccine"

"MAKE IT PLAY GOD SAVE THE QUEEN WHEN YOU OPEN IT"

"But"

"DOCTORS MUST DRESS AS BEEFEATERS WHILST INJECTING IT"

"can't we be a normal country"

"MAKE IT SMELL LIKE BREXIT"

"how" pic.twitter.com/atJavnGSAC — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 27, 2020

Hard right antivaxxers are going to be so conflicted about not wanting a direct dose of rule Britannia straight into their veins 🇬🇧🇬🇧💉💉 https://t.co/7aebnF53T8 — Richard Green (@RT_Green) November 27, 2020

Unless my jab is administered by a British bulldog in a bowler hat Im afraid you may as well be whistling to the wind. No thank you. 🤨🇬🇧 https://t.co/3pVNxpTVX7 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) November 27, 2020

Personally I want the vaccine hand-delivered through my window in a Spitfire flown by Captain Tom, who will shed a tear as I self-inject and then let off a solo 21-gun salute https://t.co/OnimAm0Jw0 — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) November 27, 2020

Before and after taking the Union Jack vaccine pic.twitter.com/BEAtfLw9VZ — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 27, 2020

Stop nicking our Private Eye jokes and making them Government policy!!! https://t.co/tcfPnayIJv — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) November 27, 2020

