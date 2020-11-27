British people are hilariously mocking the New York Post after they mistook Paris for London

When it comes to choosing a photograph to accompany a story about Britain, the most obvious choice might be to use a photo of one of the UK’s many towns, cities, or iconic landmarks.

Not if you’re working for the New York Post, apparently. In a story about the UK’s plans to introduce ‘Christmas bubbles’ over the festive period, the decision was made to use a photo of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

In response, “Marble Arch” began trending on Twitter with the working theory being that someone at New York Post mixed up London’s famous arch with its Parisian cousin.

People also began sharing photos of their own photos of British landmarks, or, more accurately, British landmarks as viewed through the eyes of a New York-based tabloid.

Here are hilarious 12 examples:

