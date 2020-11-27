British people are hilariously mocking the New York Post after they mistook Paris for London

When it comes to choosing a photograph to accompany a story about Britain, the most obvious choice might be to use a photo of one of the UK’s many towns, cities, or iconic landmarks.

Not if you’re working for the New York Post, apparently. In a story about the UK’s plans to introduce ‘Christmas bubbles’ over the festive period, the decision was made to use a photo of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

UK plans 'Christmas bubbles' for families to celebrate amid COVID-19 https://t.co/a4Zxqa4WWa pic.twitter.com/fdyEvKNSzC — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2020

In response, “Marble Arch” began trending on Twitter with the working theory being that someone at New York Post mixed up London’s famous arch with its Parisian cousin.

Interesting to see why Marble Arch is trending. Meanwhile, I'm sitting here having a coffee at Brighton Pavilion pic.twitter.com/Ixv4jKoBKn — Tony Crawford (@UrbanGriller) November 27, 2020

People also began sharing photos of their own photos of British landmarks, or, more accurately, British landmarks as viewed through the eyes of a New York-based tabloid.

Here are hilarious 12 examples:

1.

Of course to get to Marble Arch from south London, you cross Tower Bridge pic.twitter.com/47olzRbRR8 — Lord Emperor GB (@LEmperorgb) November 27, 2020

2.

Travel north and soon you hit the Watford Gap… pic.twitter.com/tgj3XuRzwm — David Banks (@DBanksy) November 27, 2020

3.

Never mind Marble Arch, the main attraction this Christmas is, of course, Barnard Castle pic.twitter.com/momqRh5DUV — Svitlana (@SvitYarm) November 27, 2020

4.

Indeed, I’m hoping to visit Blaenau Ffestiniog and do some walking around the old slate mines pic.twitter.com/oq4fIyjByV — Richard W. Jones 🧹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 ➡️ (@richardwjones) November 27, 2020

5.

Marble Arch trending, so I thought I'd let you see the scene in Swiss cottage right now. pic.twitter.com/9SKTLledtR — Alan Gibbs 3.5% (@alan_gibbs) November 27, 2020

6.

And what London Christmas day is complete without a stroll up the snow covered peaks of Primrose Hill pic.twitter.com/XU9UvFpqth — Lenny Bruce (@gpdlondon) November 27, 2020

7.

Never mind Marble Arch you should have seen Romford last night! pic.twitter.com/wubzsIqYl2 — SanityInAVacuum 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 (@DagenhamFrom) November 27, 2020

8.

all good up here in the Peak District https://t.co/n6veiqM5yt pic.twitter.com/J9nd6PnJTQ — Witch’s Hex 🧙‍♂️✨ (@DoomerCoomer) November 27, 2020

9.

I can’t wait for when St Paul’s Cathedral opens its doors pic.twitter.com/smEA2Wbl7Y — Macrobian Nomad (@3arabyAswad) November 27, 2020

