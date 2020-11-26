This Donald Trump lawyer just delivered one of the all-time great self-owns

In the all-time self-own hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the top.

It’s Jenna Ellis a constitutional law attorney and senior legal adviser to outgoing president Donald Trump and his team, taking aim at ‘liberals’ who don’t like being told the truth.

And it’s so good we can’t stop looking at it, highlighted by @jimmfelton over on Twitter.

‘For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech. I posted it because the ifea [sic] itself is true, whether or not he said it :)’

It’s the lack of self-awareness that gets you most. Well, that and everything else.

READ MORE

This brutal takedown of a fellow gameshow contestant is hilarious

Source Twitter @JennaEllisEsq H/T @jimmfelton