This cat has gone viral because of the real-life optical illusion on its chest

The internet has provided us with many mind-bending optical illusions over the years, and it’s also fair to say that there’s been no shortage of cat photos shared on the world wide web.

However, to our knowledge, the two have never successfully mixed… until now.

Don’t worry if you’re seeing something else, because you’re far from alone. Here are just some of the things others spotted:

Did you see two men kissing, a vase, or something else entirely?

READ MORE

This next-level floor art is messing with people’s brains

Source: @sam_antics