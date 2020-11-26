This cat has gone viral because of the real-life optical illusion on its chest

The internet has provided us with many mind-bending optical illusions over the years, and it’s also fair to say that there’s been no shortage of cat photos shared on the world wide web.

However, to our knowledge, the two have never successfully mixed… until now.

Important Q: when you look at my cat’s chest, do you see a.) a vase or b.) 2 men about to kiss pic.twitter.com/VhdAnrijuo — Sam 👻 (@sam_antics) November 24, 2020

Don’t worry if you’re seeing something else, because you’re far from alone. Here are just some of the things others spotted:

I see two Alfred Hitchcock’s about to kiss https://t.co/UEaIyyiIAj — 🍍S O L R A C🍍 (@jelloxshot) November 25, 2020

a margarita glass — chad, bubbie of chaos (@endofanerajc) November 25, 2020

sorry but I straight up see this https://t.co/6XjWVsPJPB pic.twitter.com/UyjLDVM7D5 — peach burnett’s sanders (@tylrjm) November 25, 2020

Not what you asked, but your cat looks like Nick Offerman. pic.twitter.com/bdZZXTSsxD — Jeff Chausse (@JeffChausse) November 25, 2020

Did you see two men kissing, a vase, or something else entirely?

