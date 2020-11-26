This brutal takedown of a fellow gameshow contestant is hilarious

This takedown of a fellow contestant on iconic US quiz show Jeopardy has gone viral because it’s so brutal. And very, very funny.

Ooof.

‘Yo that was fucking savage.’ shelby4t2 ‘Ken’s “wow” is just the cherry on top.’ GroovyGhouly

The clip, which went viral on Reddit after it was shared by usheikh121 also got people paying tributes all over again to Jeopardy’s late, great host Alex Trebek.

‘RIP Alex Trebek.’ CupofKourtts

READ MORE

This live TV fishing segment went horribly wrong and you’ll have to watch between your fingers

Source Reddit u/usheikh121 YouTube