These revolving circles are entirely stationary and it’s blowing people’s minds

Leading contender for optical illusion of the week is surely this one, a pair of revolving circles which – despite all appearances to the contrary, are entirely stationary.

Well, apart from the fact they’re revolving but, well, anyway, you’ll see what we mean.

Hear that noise? It’s the sound of minds being blown.

‘Why can i still tell which direction they are “moving” when I obscure the arrows?’ MrBowlfish

‘There are very thin rings on the outside and inside of the large rings, featuring the same blue and yellow colors. Those thin rings are manipulated in ways that when compared to the large rotating rings tricks the brain to perceive it as movement or change in size. It’s a very good illusion! The arrows are there to either complement the effect or convince the viewer that the rings are moving/changing in size when you remove them.’ EverydayEnthusiast

And if you’re still not convinced, there was this, made by fellow Redditor AintAintAWord .

Amazing.

‘Blink quickly and they’ll stop moving.’ Helpful2

Source Twitter @jagarikin Reddit u/umjustpassingby