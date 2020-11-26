The only 12 hilarious reactions you need to the horrifying Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer

Some good news for lovers of horrifying CGI animals in movie trailers as classics of the genre like Cats and Sonic the Hedgehog have new company in the form of Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Paramount have dropped a trailer for the live-action adaption of the beloved children’s book series, giving us our first glimpse of the movie’s iconic red dog.

You can watch the full teaser in all its glory here:

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

Needless to say, it has tongues wagging, with reactions ranging from “too small” to “what in the hell is that?!”.

Here are 12 of the funniest:

1.

Therapist: Clifford the big red dog isn't real. He can't hurt you Clifford the big red dog in real life: pic.twitter.com/7nsYS3DANB — Joel H (@joelfoal) November 25, 2020

2.

the cast of Clifford the Big Red Dog, in theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/3v23wgEZuB — Dan (@kingdeficit) November 25, 2020

3.

clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV — a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020

4.

looking at the new Clifford render like pic.twitter.com/9UkGCb5C39 — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 25, 2020

5.

it’s been so long since we had a CGI monstrosity to bully. we needed this ❤️ https://t.co/GA5NfJBiCH — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 25, 2020

6.

new clifford the big red dog movie be looking like this idc pic.twitter.com/pxmezZr610 — Butterfree (@FunnyButterfree) November 25, 2020

7.

the clifford the clifford

I want mom says we have

at home pic.twitter.com/PpiCJRQKHF — NEON NO (@Neon_woof) November 25, 2020

8.

I Just realized I never processed that a live action Clifford the big red dog would feature a literal big red dog until right now https://t.co/5awUik0Oru — mac kahey, birthday boy (@MacDoesIt) November 25, 2020

9.

Everyone: “Wow I can’t wait to see what the live action Clifford The Big Red Dog looks like!” Clifford: *Looks like Big Red Dog* Everyone: pic.twitter.com/jKEbPg5eOu — Zach•BLM (@og_starr) November 25, 2020

10.

Release a version of Clifford the Big Red dog pre-CGI you cowards pic.twitter.com/6LfjrFAr6O — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) November 25, 2020

11.

Listen, if I’ve learned anything from Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s that we can all cyber bully a Hollywood studio enough to get a better looking Clifford the Big Red Dog than this. pic.twitter.com/47C9M9vSms — Matt Herms (@MattHerms) November 25, 2020

12.

wait wait i know how we can fix the clifford movie pic.twitter.com/CiLvW48GkP — jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 25, 2020

