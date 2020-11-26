‘Blur’s Song 2, but every “woohoo” is done by Mario’ is clever and very funny.

It was posted by ThePandemicLight on YouTube a while back and recently went viral all over again.

Here’s what ThePandemicLight said about it.

Blur – “Song 2 (Odyssey Remix)” Inspired by watching a livestream of Super Mario Odyssey for 6+ hours and hearing these sounds near-constantly until I could hear them in my head while I was trying to sleep last night.

You can find more from ThePandemicLight on YouTube here and a brand new channel here.

Source YouTube ThePandemicLight