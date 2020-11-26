‘Blur’s Song 2, but every “woohoo” is done by Mario’
‘Blur’s Song 2, but every “woohoo” is done by Mario’ is clever and very funny.
It was posted by ThePandemicLight on YouTube a while back and recently went viral all over again.
Here’s what ThePandemicLight said about it.
Blur – “Song 2 (Odyssey Remix)”
Inspired by watching a livestream of Super Mario Odyssey for 6+ hours and hearing these sounds near-constantly until I could hear them in my head while I was trying to sleep last night.
You can find more from ThePandemicLight on YouTube here and a brand new channel here.
Source YouTube ThePandemicLight