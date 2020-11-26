People were a tad sceptical about Boris Johnson’s letter “from an 8-year-old” – 10 funny responses

Boris Johnson took time out from his busy schedule doing whatever it is he gets paid for, to share this letter he said he received – and the response he said he wrote – on Twitter.

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄 I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

Father of six, Jacob Rees-Mogg responded with news of his brood.

"The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St Nicholas soon would be there."

My troop are certainly relieved that Father Christmas will be able to use a travel corridor. https://t.co/HeWzruZoN9 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) November 25, 2020

Journalist, Jane Merrick observed that, if real, it was certainly a sad situation for such a young child to have that kind of worry.

A very sweet letter from Monti but also a little bit heartbreaking that, for younger children, coronavirus is so deeply ingrained into everyday life. https://t.co/f9eP6PQWyD — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) November 25, 2020

And Alistair Haimes cautioned against Santa being complacent.

Santa should be extremely worried about a U-turn, and should remember that the tiers change every 14 days. https://t.co/8BC0tzpNXZ — Alistair Haimes (@AlistairHaimes) November 25, 2020

Now, Monti could well be a real boy, and if he is, we hope he has a wonderful Christmas in spite of the restrictions, but it’s hardly surprising that people might be sceptical about any claims from a man who was fired twice for lying, lied to the Queen and claimed to have an oven-ready Brexit deal.

It was that spirit of scepticism and associated mockery that gave rise to these responses.

1.

Dear Monti

Having received a huge number of letters from children, it is such a relief to find one that isn't about me being their father. https://t.co/z9wECG72qS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 25, 2020

2.

Tim Montgomerie is younger than he looks isn't he https://t.co/ItW9UDcGoh — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) November 25, 2020

3.

"Okay guys, I'm almost done. I just need a good name? What's a normal working class name that loads of regular people give their kids?" https://t.co/Otl0R186Xr — Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) November 25, 2020

4.

the real genius of 'Monti' here is their uncanny ability to fit a letter into an envelope without folding it https://t.co/hY4hmGZhq7 — dan hett (@danhett) November 25, 2020

5.

This is a good time for me to state that if a letter from a child begins with "I am X years old", I will by default believe it was written by an adult. This suspicion obviously multiplies when it involves a post from the Downing Street press officer handling yer man's account. https://t.co/gHrIODbKTy — Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin) November 25, 2020

6.

Yeah but what about the kids of runaway, deadbeat dads? https://t.co/FKVbptDVk2 — Britgirl Hates Brexit and These Tory Loons #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) November 25, 2020

7.

I thought Carrie would have better writing. https://t.co/S5Axxt5t4d — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) November 25, 2020

8.

Months in the future it will emerge that Monti had sat next to the PM at a Conservative fundraising dinner. https://t.co/K7ikHFz9Wy — Emilio Casalicchio (@e_casalicchio) November 25, 2020

9.

A tenner says "Monti" is writing from Barnard Castle. https://t.co/24z2ph20yt — Lolita Westinghouse (@lolwestinghouse) November 25, 2020

10.

Make the most of it, kids. Next year, Santa will be held up in customs and your parents will be paying WTO tariffs on your presents. — RogerJarman 😷🤞🇪🇸 (@pedanteric5) November 25, 2020

Twitter’s favourite Boris Johnson parody account was a little sceptical too – for a different reason.

Children are so funny, they believe the most ridiculous things. I mean fancy thinking that I'm "very busy". pic.twitter.com/3aWw7OYXa4 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 25, 2020

