People were a tad sceptical about Boris Johnson’s letter “from an 8-year-old” – 10 funny responses

Boris Johnson took time out from his busy schedule doing whatever it is he gets paid for, to share this letter he said he received – and the response he said he wrote – on Twitter.

Father of six, Jacob Rees-Mogg responded with news of his brood.

Journalist, Jane Merrick observed that, if real, it was certainly a sad situation for such a young child to have that kind of worry.

And Alistair Haimes cautioned against Santa being complacent.

Now, Monti could well be a real boy, and if he is, we hope he has a wonderful Christmas in spite of the restrictions, but it’s hardly surprising that people might be sceptical about any claims from a man who was fired twice for lying, lied to the Queen and claimed to have an oven-ready Brexit deal.

It was that spirit of scepticism and associated mockery that gave rise to these responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Twitter’s favourite Boris Johnson parody account was a little sceptical too – for a different reason.

