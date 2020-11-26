I’m a Celeb viewers are calling the latest Bushtucker Trial the ‘worst ever’ – 9 horrified reactions

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is no stranger when it comes to vomit-inducing challenges, but the latest Bushtucker Trial has even the most die-hard viewers squirming in disgust.

Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer were voted to take part in the Wicked Waterworks trial, which saw them consume a number of increasingly disgusting drinks – fermented eggs, animal parts, bugs, and the aptly named vomit fruit being some of the highlights.

If you’re not feeling too squeamish, you can watch the highlights here:

Despite the revolting nature of the challenge – or possibly because of it – it’s also one of the funniest Bushtucker Trials in the show’s history.

Here are the only 9 reactions you need:

1.

when you gotta hold your mates hand while they’re being sick in the line at the taxi rank after a hard night on the sesh #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/eSlE4vWIcr — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) November 25, 2020

2.

3.

4.

5.

this is hands down one of the best trials i’ve ever seen, 10/10 facial expressions from all 4 of them #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/FLVWMd0D90 — georgia ❁ (@georgiaxIeigh) November 25, 2020

6.

7.

Trying to support your friend through all of their terrible life choices: #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/MfXegJBRme — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 25, 2020

8.

Jessica: spitting vomit fruit back out 76 times

Ant and Dec every time:#imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/t2p5X2TzOd — Lauren Grant (@laurenjgrant_) November 25, 2020

9.

Watching your Regretting that

mate incoming last tequila

with a tray of

shots#imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SN16MNgVEm — L (@Iseeyou0_0too) November 25, 2020

