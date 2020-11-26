I’m a Celeb viewers are calling the latest Bushtucker Trial the ‘worst ever’ – 9 horrified reactions

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is no stranger when it comes to vomit-inducing challenges, but the latest Bushtucker Trial has even the most die-hard viewers squirming in disgust.

Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer were voted to take part in the Wicked Waterworks trial, which saw them consume a number of increasingly disgusting drinks – fermented eggs, animal parts, bugs, and the aptly named vomit fruit being some of the highlights.

If you’re not feeling too squeamish, you can watch the highlights here:

Despite the revolting nature of the challenge – or possibly because of it – it’s also one of the funniest Bushtucker Trials in the show’s history.

Here are the only 9 reactions you need:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

This live TV fishing segment went horribly wrong and you’ll have to watch between your fingers