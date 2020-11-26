I’m a Celeb viewers are calling the latest Bushtucker Trial the ‘worst ever’ – 9 horrified reactions
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is no stranger when it comes to vomit-inducing challenges, but the latest Bushtucker Trial has even the most die-hard viewers squirming in disgust.
Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer were voted to take part in the Wicked Waterworks trial, which saw them consume a number of increasingly disgusting drinks – fermented eggs, animal parts, bugs, and the aptly named vomit fruit being some of the highlights.
If you’re not feeling too squeamish, you can watch the highlights here:
Here's @jessplummeruk and @realshanerichie's drinking Trial for you to watch again and again and again… 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EFUN8bx72V
— I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2020
Despite the revolting nature of the challenge – or possibly because of it – it’s also one of the funniest Bushtucker Trials in the show’s history.
Here are the only 9 reactions you need:
1.
when you gotta hold your mates hand while they’re being sick in the line at the taxi rank after a hard night on the sesh #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/eSlE4vWIcr
— 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴 (@lewisa95) November 25, 2020
2.
2020 summed up in 2 photos #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/muYuXTQHAZ
— Claireanne🌻 (@Claireanneor) November 25, 2020
3.
Me after Christmas dinner #imacelebrity #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/TlLsCXwbKT
— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 25, 2020
4.
no one:
jess after one sip the vomit fruit drink: #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/r9FpR84pEv
— Ella (@ella__13) November 25, 2020
5.
this is hands down one of the best trials i’ve ever seen, 10/10 facial expressions from all 4 of them #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/FLVWMd0D90
— georgia ❁ (@georgiaxIeigh) November 25, 2020
6.
#imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/M9KFxa79Zd
— Scott Paige (@_ScottPaige) November 25, 2020
7.
Trying to support your friend through all of their terrible life choices: #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/MfXegJBRme
— CH (@OfficialCWH) November 25, 2020
8.
Jessica: spitting vomit fruit back out 76 times
Ant and Dec every time:#imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/t2p5X2TzOd
— Lauren Grant (@laurenjgrant_) November 25, 2020
9.
Watching your Regretting that
mate incoming last tequila
with a tray of
shots#imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SN16MNgVEm
— L (@Iseeyou0_0too) November 25, 2020
