14 of the most hilarious, unhinged, and downright bizarre movie reviews
Everyone’s a critic, and that’s especially true when it comes to the movie-based social networking site Letterboxd.
Sorting through the 100,000s reviews on the site is no easy task, but luckily the brilliant @InsaneLetterbox is here to round up the most hilarious, unhinged, and downright bizarre for our enjoyment.
Here are 14 favourites:
1.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) pic.twitter.com/BsU8ficJCK
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) September 2, 2020
2.
rip to Mr Park but im different pic.twitter.com/U7JwPtRtYJ
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) August 17, 2020
3.
The Wizard of Oz (1939) pic.twitter.com/qHOSOwTyUb
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) January 27, 2020
4.
Toy Story 2 (1999) pic.twitter.com/VsLc1Cyvjv
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) August 13, 2020
5.
Birdman (2014) pic.twitter.com/IMsQxjv95u
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) September 2, 2020
6.
Paddington 2 (2017) pic.twitter.com/RjaVhIJWLI
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) January 28, 2020
7.
Joker (2019) pic.twitter.com/8jxhn4PSa5
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) October 8, 2020
8.
The Blair Witch Project (1999) pic.twitter.com/iooZbsxIbk
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) August 19, 2020
9.
Coraline (2009) pic.twitter.com/iXFSH2PCmG
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) January 18, 2020
10.
All my homies hate landscape mode pic.twitter.com/Cu4ZeEO09e
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) October 4, 2020
11.
Mulan (2020) pic.twitter.com/GAMUgGiNeD
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) September 5, 2020
12.
No Country for Old Men (2007) pic.twitter.com/PKKffbe8R9
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) September 17, 2020
14.
Rango (2011) pic.twitter.com/yc2Y9mwvIj
— Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) January 28, 2020
Source: @InsaneLetterbox