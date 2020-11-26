Haircuts, tiers and vaccines – the 12 funniest pandemic posts we’ve seen today

The discussion around the loosening of the coronavirus rules looks set to rumble on, probably long after the festivities are over and the R number has shot up.

But that’s not the only pandemic problem on people’s minds.

1.

finding someone to kiss on new year’s eve except it’s finding someone to kiss on vaccine day — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 22, 2020

2.

When you haven’t quite remembered Hands Face Space pic.twitter.com/poacFm26Id — Ivo Graham (@IvoGraham) November 22, 2020

3.

"The Thing," a movie about a group of people who don't even really like each other stuck together in a single, snowbound location trying to figure out who has a terrifying infection, counts as a Christmas movie this year. — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 22, 2020

4.

Boris Johnson following the science pic.twitter.com/DpNGnvuWoO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 23, 2020

5.

To be honest I'm slightly disappointed we don't have a reality TV show following the teams of scientists competing to develop a coronavirus vaccine. I even have a host in mind. We could call it RuPaul's Drug Race. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) November 23, 2020

6.

Trump University announces its vaccine is 7000% effective, even on the toughest stains pic.twitter.com/AYnjsCJb1z — Mockeree (@mockeree) November 23, 2020

7.

God the sheer stupidity of this government. A week off from restrictions at Christmas. Are you mental ? What did you get from Santa this year ? Coronavirus ! — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) November 23, 2020

8.

You need an extension built, so you hire a guy you know from school who has never built an extension before, who takes all the money and just glues a dollhouse to your window and then fucks off. Anyway this is how tories have dealt with PPE contracts during a pandemic. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 26, 2020

9.

Never mind xmas when can we get a haircut again? pic.twitter.com/wZAjBlMfpk — Paul (@bingowings14) November 20, 2020

10.

I'm guessing the Oxford vaccine is only 70% effective because no-one knows how to use it correctly — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@chrispurchase) November 23, 2020

11.

A nervous wait for people in the North as they wait to see if London will be in Tier 3 thus ensuring the government continues to give everyone financial support. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 23, 2020

12.

Saw an old school mate on Facebook write about the Oxford vaccine & how it'll change your DNA.

This is the same twat who tried to set his desk on fire with a Bunsen burner in Chemistry — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 23, 2020

READ MORE

Chips, tests and vaccines – our 11 favourite new lockdown laughs

Image Apothecary 87 on Unsplash, @bingowings14