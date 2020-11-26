This Grandma served her Thanksgiving coronavirus advice with a side of savage burn

It’s Thanksgiving – at the time of writing – and people in the US have been facing a tough decision about whether to celebrate with their families or to be more wary of the coronavirus and celebrate alone – if at all.

Over on Twitter, @decentbirthday spotted the dilemma playing out for one particular family, with Grandma getting the last savage word.

Grandma out here taking NAMES this year pic.twitter.com/l9anLVG9vO — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) November 23, 2020

People liked Grandma’s sass and good sense.

GRANDMA DOES NOT PLAY https://t.co/VQb2jAFS9D — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) November 25, 2020

be the grandma of your thanksgiving https://t.co/Df9ohILOQ7 — Kate Hilts (@katehilts) November 24, 2020

they're called the greatest generation for a reason https://t.co/f3mOuK4n72 — 🦇Bat Eschner🦇 (@KatEschner) November 25, 2020

this is the energy we should all have about this virus 👏✨😤!!! https://t.co/vFZQsPy28i — women in music (@VanDeLoo_J) November 23, 2020

The post was shared again, this time on Reddit.

It picked up a lot of replies, trending on the platform for hours, but we particularly enjoyed these.

In conclusion:

