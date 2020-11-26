This Grandma served her Thanksgiving coronavirus advice with a side of savage burn
It’s Thanksgiving – at the time of writing – and people in the US have been facing a tough decision about whether to celebrate with their families or to be more wary of the coronavirus and celebrate alone – if at all.
Over on Twitter, @decentbirthday spotted the dilemma playing out for one particular family, with Grandma getting the last savage word.
Grandma out here taking NAMES this year pic.twitter.com/l9anLVG9vO
— decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) November 23, 2020
People liked Grandma’s sass and good sense.
GRANDMA DOES NOT PLAY https://t.co/VQb2jAFS9D
— Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) November 25, 2020
be the grandma of your thanksgiving https://t.co/Df9ohILOQ7
— Kate Hilts (@katehilts) November 24, 2020
they're called the greatest generation for a reason https://t.co/f3mOuK4n72
— 🦇Bat Eschner🦇 (@KatEschner) November 25, 2020
this is the energy we should all have about this virus 👏✨😤!!! https://t.co/vFZQsPy28i
— women in music (@VanDeLoo_J) November 23, 2020
The post was shared again, this time on Reddit.
It picked up a lot of replies, trending on the platform for hours, but we particularly enjoyed these.
In conclusion:
