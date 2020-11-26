This Grandma served her Thanksgiving coronavirus advice with a side of savage burn

It’s Thanksgiving – at the time of writing – and people in the US have been facing a tough decision about whether to celebrate with their families or to be more wary of the coronavirus and celebrate alone – if at all.

Over on Twitter, @decentbirthday spotted the dilemma playing out for one particular family, with Grandma getting the last savage word.

People liked Grandma’s sass and good sense.

The post was shared again, this time on Reddit.

It picked up a lot of replies, trending on the platform for hours, but we particularly enjoyed these.

In conclusion:

Source @decentbirthday Image @decentbirthday, krakenimages on Unsplash