This grandma’s savage comeback over staying safe in the pandemic was best in class

Leading contender for comeback of the week comes courtesy of this exchange shared by Redditor techsavior who said: ‘Grandma with the savage comeback!’

It was a tweet by @decentbirthday highlighting a family exchange that went like this.

Boom.

READ MORE

This brutal takedown of a fellow gameshow contestant is hilarious

Source Twitter @decentbirthday Reddit u/techsavior Image Pexels