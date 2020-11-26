This grandma’s savage comeback over staying safe in the pandemic was best in class

Leading contender for comeback of the week comes courtesy of this exchange shared by Redditor techsavior who said: ‘Grandma with the savage comeback!’

It was a tweet by @decentbirthday highlighting a family exchange that went like this.

Boom.

"When he said it is good enough to die for I didn't think he was being so literal" — aran (@arancaytar) November 24, 2020

Grannie told nathan to Shut Up and i really appreciate it — ✿ hope ✿ ia-check pinned (@wednesdaydrewds) November 24, 2020

Grandma woke up and chose violence — Cease (@de_cease) November 24, 2020

your grandma be like pic.twitter.com/hm3bdr614p — Olliekay (@Olliekay4) November 23, 2020

Source Twitter @decentbirthday Reddit u/techsavior Image Pexels