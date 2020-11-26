This gender reveal gets worse with each passing moment

We’re not sure why gender reveal parties have become such a popular thing, but they’re clearly here to stay – in spite of the fact that one of them started wildfires in El Dorado, while another actually killed a family member.

By that standard, clearly a non-lethal gender reveal is a sort of win, but by any other measure of success, this one is bad.

This gender reveal went off the rails fast pic.twitter.com/t5vSyyMWDx — Podfathers Podcast (@PodfathersShow) November 23, 2020

It all happens so quickly, we’ll give you the run down.

The baby’s big sister seems to get a bit scared at the prospect of the bang. Her mum angrily takes back the sharp object she’d handed to her young daughter. The child screams and snatches the pointy thing back, before chucking it on the floor. Mum slaps her for the tantrum and lets go of the all-important balloon.

*Deep breath*

Is there any part of this that isn’t a metaphorical bin fire?

Originally shared by a now private Instagram account, Dlicht_, it made its way to the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, which sounds about right, before ending up on Twitter.

Redditors had a few things to say about it.

The balloon took that secret to the grave. Rumor is that 3mo after giving birth they STILL don’t know the gender!!! Only the balloon knows and it’s not telling anyone locally!

JemJemIsHerName

Once I remember these people have had to spend more time than usual together this year, I start to smile.

NinjaGrandma

Gender reveal parties are the Karen of parties.

J_I_S_B

Congratulations it’s a weather balloon!

Bucknut-59

It’s a testament to how bad that gender reveal was that it’s even worse than this one.

Why this gender reveal got me in tears. 😂 pic.twitter.com/apNGDthhaC — Emperious (@Emperious_) September 7, 2018

And it had set such a high bar of awfulness.

