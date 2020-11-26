The only 5 funny reactions you need to the Tory shocked that the PM broke his word

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered a crucial spending review on Wednesday, setting out the cost of the pandemic, and measures to deal with the financial fallout.

Public sector wages came off badly, with a pay freeze, and the spring rise in benefits will fall way below the rising cost of living. He also announced his intention to remove the pledge to pay 0.7% of GNI in overseas aid – slashing it to 0.5%, against the promise in the last manifesto.

The 2019 Conservative party manifesto. Proudly maintaining their commitment to Foreign Aid. They lied. pic.twitter.com/5oUBvjCRcv — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 25, 2020

David Cameron, who introduced the pledge, was most unhappy, as were many Conservative MPs.

I deeply regret today’s decision to break our promise to spend 0.7% of GNI on development. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/Yv9XDhPCNs — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 25, 2020

It wasn’t just MPs unhappy about it.

Even if you don't care on humanitarian grounds,do you see the link between reducing the overseas aid budget and increasing the defence budget? It's a short link @RishiSunak — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 25, 2020

I think I get it. We are cutting foreign aid so we can look after our own, but looking after our own is socialism, and if people don't like that they should move to another country, but not like when other people try to move here because their countries can't support them. Wait. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 25, 2020

But isn't the *whole point* of tying aid to a % of GDP that you don't *need* to cut it when GDP drops, on account of the way it so very obviously cuts itself? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) November 25, 2020

Tim Montgomerie, Conservative columnist and former adviser to Boris Johnson, took to Twitter to share his justified disappointment.

While many people found themselves in the surprising position of agreeing with him that the move was both a mistake and a broken promise, they couldn’t help but be baffled by his naivety.

These five responses hit the spot.

'I never thought leopards would eat *my* face,' sobs massive supporter of Leopards Eating People's Faces Party. https://t.co/szEbR0BClz — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 25, 2020

How could you have known that someone who was sacked twice for lying, lied to The Queen and cheated on two wives might break a promise?#SpendingReview https://t.co/Ts9qrqneOA — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 25, 2020

New to Boris Johnson, mate? https://t.co/oW7ixMosS9 — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) November 25, 2020

Welcome to our world Tim ! https://t.co/RfhCLH93xh — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) November 25, 2020

Man behaves in his 57th year exactly as he's behaved in his first 56.

Shocking. https://t.co/PlDBGn1t2k — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 25, 2020

Curator of ‘The Week In Tory’, @RussInCheshire summed up the move.

When you lose ConservativeHome, you're no longer a Conservative. We have a Libertarian Nationalist party in charge, and none of us voted for one of those. https://t.co/Nn5ju6PsQx — Russ (@RussInCheshire) November 25, 2020

By an odd coincidence, the PM had shared a letter he claimed to have received from an 8-year-old, named Monti.

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄 I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

It caused the Chief Political Correspondent of The Times to say this …

yes but @montie (aged 48) wants you to keep your word on aid spending — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 25, 2020

He should write to Santa.

“Dear Father Christmas, I’ve been very good. All I want this year is a PS5 and for Boris Johnson to have a change of personality.“

