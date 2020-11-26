Our 18 favourite messages to Rudy Giuliani after he left his Twitter DMs open

You’d think a top lawyer and politician would have more sense than to leave their Twitter DMs open, but when you know that the lawyer in question is Rudy ‘Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ Giuliani, it starts to make sense.

As soon as Twitter spotted his rookie error, people took advantage – and we collected some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2