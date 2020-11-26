Our 18 favourite messages to Rudy Giuliani after he left his Twitter DMs open

You’d think a top lawyer and politician would have more sense than to leave their Twitter DMs open, but when you know that the lawyer in question is Rudy ‘Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ Giuliani, it starts to make sense.

Rudy Giuliani's DMs are open, have a good time — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) November 22, 2020

As soon as Twitter spotted his rookie error, people took advantage – and we collected some favourites.

Rudy Giuliani's DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/uLuePAnyMC — Sooz "Princess Nut Nuts" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 22, 2020

fingers crossed i get an answer on this one pic.twitter.com/brPedBnoTW — beth (@bethbourdon) November 22, 2020

I wish 16 year old Stangle in AP government could see me now pic.twitter.com/RCJf5rznHu — Stangle’s Kid (@lisasaurstomp) November 22, 2020

very pleased to hear this, I had a pressing question pic.twitter.com/JPSCvnnNxd — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) November 23, 2020

I will thank you pic.twitter.com/nVLk0ZTh80 — PER EXCRABIMENTS (@tonygoldmark) November 23, 2020

