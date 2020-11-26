Everybody needs to watch this hilarious lesson in turkey anatomy

As America prepares for a very subdued Thanksgiving, families across the US will have been getting their turkeys ready for the oven.

Host of Ninja Warrior, Akbar Gbajabiamila, shared a TikTok of three of his children’s reactions to their bird.

It’s one hilarious misconception after another.

That last girl was really determined not to hear her dad say the word she thought was coming.

It found its way to Twitter.

The last girl is really a whole mood https://t.co/C0vHqI1zSX — Jimmy Neutron (@_Cookieee28) November 26, 2020

I am totally adding this quiz to my long to do list tomorrow. https://t.co/Tkf52btHwq — Angie Mentink (@AngieMentink) November 26, 2020

It's the face right here that's k1lling me😭 she really ain't wanna know pic.twitter.com/jq6a23kxst — Zayn thee™💞 (@medoreeya) November 26, 2020

It’s not the first time a turkey neck has caused that kind of confusion, but this young boy’s reaction was a little more extreme.

They should all be thankful they don’t have to see another turkey neck until Christmas.

Source @akbar_gbaja Image Screengrab