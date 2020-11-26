Everybody needs to watch this hilarious lesson in turkey anatomy
As America prepares for a very subdued Thanksgiving, families across the US will have been getting their turkeys ready for the oven.
Host of Ninja Warrior, Akbar Gbajabiamila, shared a TikTok of three of his children’s reactions to their bird.
It’s one hilarious misconception after another.
@akbar_gbaja
What’s in this turkey? 👀. I got my kids hahaha ##thanksgiving ##turkey ##turkeyneck ##holidaysourway ##fyp ##needtoknow ##familyrecipe
That last girl was really determined not to hear her dad say the word she thought was coming.
It found its way to Twitter.
It’s not the first time a turkey neck has caused that kind of confusion, but this young boy’s reaction was a little more extreme.
They should all be thankful they don’t have to see another turkey neck until Christmas.
