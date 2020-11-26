‘Anti-maskers throughout history’ is a hilarious takedown of the covidiot tendency

Comedy group, The Homo Sapien Experience, have come up with their very funny take on how people with an anti-mask tendency might have behaved at various points during history.

It’s funny – and oh so true.

You’d think they’d have died out by now.

You can follow the guys on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for more comedy gold.

READ MORE

‘I really don’t understand the logic of anti-maskers’

Source The Homo Sapien Experience Image Screengrab