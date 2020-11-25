TV fail of the day

In what must be the very definition of a good sport, presenter Catherine Whitaker shared the unfortunate moment when, well, have a watch for yourself.

My big chance to become a meme. pic.twitter.com/9dBXbOczxK — Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) November 21, 2020

Ouch.

Impressed with the bloke who comes to help and isn’t laughing at all. Although it’s almost as though he expected it. — Sam (@amigatehouse) November 21, 2020

And how he held on to his coffee in the other hand!😂 — Madsness (@Cumberlatched) November 21, 2020

And just in case you were wondering (of course you were wondering!) …

Yes I'm ok by way. And no we weren't live. — Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) November 21, 2020

And on that ‘big chance to become a meme’ …

Source @CWhitakerSport