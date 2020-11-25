TV fail of the day
In what must be the very definition of a good sport, presenter Catherine Whitaker shared the unfortunate moment when, well, have a watch for yourself.
My big chance to become a meme. pic.twitter.com/9dBXbOczxK
— Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) November 21, 2020
Ouch.
Impressed with the bloke who comes to help and isn’t laughing at all. Although it’s almost as though he expected it.
— Sam (@amigatehouse) November 21, 2020
And how he held on to his coffee in the other hand!😂
— Madsness (@Cumberlatched) November 21, 2020
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/oJzFgpv1o4
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 25, 2020
And just in case you were wondering (of course you were wondering!) …
Yes I'm ok by way. And no we weren't live.
— Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) November 21, 2020
And on that ‘big chance to become a meme’ …
You're welcome pic.twitter.com/aJ0IXUlFRl
— Darren Jalland (@CountingSheep5) November 21, 2020
READ MORE
‘Ruin a horror movie with just one letter’ – 17 favourites
Source @CWhitakerSport