This sneaky cat failed at being sneaky and it’s a slow motion delight

This sneaky cat failing at being sneaky has just gone viral on Reddit. It’s not just the sneaky entrance, it’s all about the sneaky exit.

‘Miscatculated,’ said nizowosa who shared it.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Nothing to see here! I will slowly exit, stage right.’ Youstink1990 ‘I love how he is moving in slow motion! This is hilarious.’ 21hiccups “I’ve mastered the ability to move so slow…that I become invisible to the eye.” YakshaY

READ MORE

This criticism of Barack Obama’s latest memoirs wins facepalm of the week

Source Reddit u/nizowosa YouTube