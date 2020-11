This live TV fishing segment, from Australian TV’s Today show is has been described as the ‘most Aussie two minutes’ you’ll ever see.

It went viral in the subReddit called ‘WCGW’ – ‘what could go wrong …’ which gives you a clue that something goes awry. Very, very awry.

NO!

Similar but different was this, featuring the same TV presenter, Karl Stefanovic.

Source Reddit u/Vermillion_Crab