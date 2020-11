‘Ruin a horror movie with just one letter’ – 17 favourites

People are ruining horror movies by changing one letter in their title after the good people of @HorrorPack said this on Twitter.

It can be a winning formula – remember when people did it to band names? – and this one didn’t disappoint. Here are our 17 favourites.

1.

Spanners — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) November 23, 2020

2.

NIGHTMARE ON ELF STREET https://t.co/j6WfSFs2zB — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 23, 2020

3.

The Wicker Nan — robert0461 (@robert0461) November 23, 2020

4.

5.

Corrie — Sandra Mangan (@SandraMangan_) November 23, 2020

6.

7.

28 Leeks Later (Welsh, with English subtitles) — Mike Foster (@MikeFos66204058) November 23, 2020

8.

The Moist — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) November 23, 2020

9.