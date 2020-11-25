16 reactions to the Christmas Covid rules that are more ‘No way’ than ‘Noël’

In a rare show of unity, all four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed on a strategy of relaxing the coronavirus rules over Christmas.

From the 23rd to the 27th of December, up to three households will be allowed to mingle in one another’s homes, although the government is urging people to seriously consider not doing so.

Anyone suffering from déjà vu might be remembering the infamous “We’re leaving the pubs open, but for heaven’s sake don’t go there” edict of March.

Recent surveys had shown that the general public is broadly against the idea of loosening the rules, particularly as the existence of three vaccines could signal a way out of current measures that wouldn’t involve killing Granny.

It looks like Twitter reflected those survey results.

Shit. Hope mine isn’t one of the three. Bad luck if yours is one. https://t.co/9ucFzsrD6w — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) November 24, 2020

COVID-19 watching Boris Johnson announce a Christmas lockdown holiday pic.twitter.com/wRHW9JoaQh — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) November 23, 2020

Three households will be allowed to meet for up to five days over Christmas.

This is a big sacrifice for me as it means I won't be able to see most of my children.#christmas https://t.co/mdnKgrBSpS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 24, 2020

So it’s nobody in your house if you’re Tier 2 or 3 unless it’s the five days around Christmas when COVID magically doesn’t exist. Love to see the science on that. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 24, 2020

They should make the Christmas three households rules mandatory but also you don’t get to pick which households you spend it with — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 24, 2020

.@BorisJohnson Is it legal for you to be visited by three ghosts this Christmas? — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) November 24, 2020

🎶On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me

CO-VID NINE-TEEN🎶 https://t.co/GzKCE8EBY6 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 24, 2020

