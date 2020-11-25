16 reactions to the Christmas Covid rules that are more ‘No way’ than ‘Noël’

In a rare show of unity, all four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed on a strategy of relaxing the coronavirus rules over Christmas.

From the 23rd to the 27th of December, up to three households will be allowed to mingle in one another’s homes, although the government is urging people to seriously consider not doing so.

Anyone suffering from déjà vu might be remembering the infamous “We’re leaving the pubs open, but for heaven’s sake don’t go there” edict of March.

Recent surveys had shown that the general public is broadly against the idea of loosening the rules, particularly as the existence of three vaccines could signal a way out of current measures that wouldn’t involve killing Granny.

It looks like Twitter reflected those survey results.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

