People have been improving movies by adding the “The Muppets” – 19 of the most sensational
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that any movie can be improved by adding Muppets. If you need proof of that statement then look no further than this Twitter thread started by presenter and journalist Tom Campbell.
Add "The Muppets" to the start of a movie to make a blockbuster.
I'll start: "The Muppet's Shawshank Redemption"
— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) November 21, 2020
The replies didn’t disappoint, with people even putting their Photoshop skills to use.
Here are 19 of our favourites:
1.
The Muppets Empire Strikes Back 😉 pic.twitter.com/y6uW9ahBQD
— MinervaService (@minerva_service) November 21, 2020
2.
The Muppets & Jason Take Manhattan https://t.co/FnPtHuzyNk pic.twitter.com/31DGoM96x3
— Karn EX (@Karn_EX) November 22, 2020
3.
The Muppets Chainsaw Massacre. pic.twitter.com/AQBTrLFqMU
— Lou Mac (@loumacarichippy) November 21, 2020
4.
The Muppets: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Z5EQ2DgOCC
— ImJustSaiyan (@wrath852) November 21, 2020
5.
The Muppets 28 Days Later https://t.co/nYtHpFHSWE pic.twitter.com/RadjGglsA4
— ianVisits (@ianvisits) November 21, 2020
6.
The Muppets Hellraiser… Demons to some, puppets to others 😆 pic.twitter.com/KVYQoa1qbp
— Paul Kane (@PaulKaneShadow) November 21, 2020
7.
Kermit the Frog as James Bond 007 in Ian Fleming's The Muppets The Pig Who Loved Me https://t.co/wsJanK8PPf pic.twitter.com/8Z7hZ2GW67
— Intellectual Duck Web (@pixelkitties) November 21, 2020
8.
The Lord of The Muppets pic.twitter.com/iYHSikDijy
— Joel Quirk (@Joel_Quirk) November 21, 2020
9.
— Maverick Davies (@Mavsta_13) November 21, 2020
10.
The Muppets Exorcist – “The power of Christ compels you Kermit!” pic.twitter.com/0ljVxtxFvH
— You had my curiosity, now you have my attention (@Droidzoid) November 21, 2020
11.
The Muppet’s A Nightmare on Elm Street https://t.co/JiCpCrDac8 pic.twitter.com/YBqz3ta5Wo
— Mr. Grimmace (Jason Hintz) (@mrgrimmace) November 21, 2020
12.
The Muppets Die Hard pic.twitter.com/hA2rI6mpdV
— Dave (@DaveNWaves) November 21, 2020
13.
The Muppets: Into the Spider-Verse https://t.co/94ZX8yXc4v pic.twitter.com/qv3waGq7jE
— amy 🦥 (@tttoyourgrave) November 21, 2020
14.
i worked too hard on this pic.twitter.com/MHGV1nXtAC
— Smimbo: Gold Edition (@SmimboWimbo) November 21, 2020
15.
The Muppets and The Chocolate Factory https://t.co/OGPHw4UdD6 pic.twitter.com/WXKTObH28a
— Terry Tierney (@terry_tierney) November 21, 2020
Source: @TomCampbell